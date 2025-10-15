Solange Knowles Named First-Ever All-School Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Solange Knowles is taking her creative genius from the studio to the classroom. The University of Southern California announced that the singer, songwriter, and visual artist has joined the Thornton School of Music as its first-ever all-school Scholar-in-Residence—a prestigious three-year appointment that will see her deeply involved in shaping the school’s musical and cultural landscape.

As part of her residency, Solange will teach a new course titled Records of Discovery: Methodologies for Music and Cultural Curatorial Practices. The class, developed in partnership with her multidisciplinary creative agency Saint Heron, will examine the art of curation through a musical lens. Students will explore how music is not only created but also contextualized—how sound, culture, and storytelling intersect to form the foundations of modern artistic identity.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the course will guide students through building curatorial frameworks and understanding the craft behind musical and cultural composition. In addition to teaching, Solange will host workshops and assist in expanding the school’s offerings in music curation, helping to design programs that encourage students to approach music as both an art form and a social practice.

The Cranes in the Sky singer also joins USC’s Dean’s Creative Vanguard Program, an initiative designed to bring world-renowned artists into academic collaboration. She becomes the second member of the program, following fellow musician and producer Raphael Saadiq, who joined in late 2024.

Reflecting on her appointment, Solange spoke candidly about what this opportunity means to her. “I am a G.E.D. graduate. I was a teenage mom. I was pregnant with my son at 17, so I didn’t get to further my education in the classical sense,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “But I was really blessed and honored to have enriched these other parts of education through my art, through travel, through the globalization of my life. So to be able to have access and broader tools as a scholar in residence, to enrich that and deepen that, is really so exciting for me.”

Solange’s appointment continues her evolution as a multidisciplinary artist. Beyond her acclaimed music career, she’s spent years building Saint Heron into a platform that celebrates Black art, culture, and design through exhibitions, films, and archives. The role at USC now allows her to formalize her passion for mentorship and creative education.

In December 2024, Solange told Vogue Australia that she had been preparing herself for a new creative chapter. “Over the past five years, I’ve focused on creating works that I hope will inspire and occupy a space-time far beyond my own existence,” she said. “I’m preparing spiritually, physically, artistically, and mentally for my future self at 60 or 70.”

Her last album, When I Get Home (2019), was a genre-defying project praised for its experimental sound and exploration of identity and heritage. Since then, she’s been focused on art installations, live performance pieces, and composing original works for ballet and film.

Now, with her new academic role, Solange is adding “educator” to her already impressive list of titles—proving once again that her artistry extends far beyond the stage. For USC students and music lovers alike, it’s an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of the most visionary artists of her generation

