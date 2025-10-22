Listen Live
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Kehlani just gave fans the sweetest music news of the week. In a new Billboard interview — led by her daughter, Adeya — the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that her next studio album is officially set to arrive in 2026.

The heart-melting conversation shows a softer side of Kehlani as her daughter takes over the interviewer role, asking the questions everyone’s been wondering.

When Adeya asked if her mom was working on new music, Kehlani smiled and confirmed, “You know I’m working on a new album, girl — it’s coming next year.”

The moment instantly went viral, reminding fans why Kehlani continues to be one of the most authentic voices in R&B.

Following the emotional ride of her last project, Crash, this new era seems poised to blend personal storytelling, motherhood, and healing in a fresh way.

If the “Folded” era is any indication, Kehlani’s next chapter will be soulful, self-reflective, and full of intention.

RELATED: Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week

Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Fast food Cleveland list
15 Items
News

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America

News

President Trump Gives AG Bondi More Names To Prosecute In Oval Office Meeting

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
Sports

Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Pumpkin Patch in Rural Vermont
Local

Ohio Farmer Loses Over Six Thousand Dollars in Pumpkin Theft

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close