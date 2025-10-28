Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pastor Jamal Bryant is taking a different approach to giving this season. Rather than asking his congregation for financial offerings, the New Birth Church leader is calling on members to bring canned food and pantry items to church every Sunday in November. His decision comes as many families face financial strain caused by the ongoing government shutdown, changes to SNAP benefits, and rising unemployment rates across the country.

During his sermon on Sunday, Bryant explained that his congregation — like millions of Americans — is feeling the impact of these national issues. He cited recent reports that millions of households are expected to receive reduced or delayed SNAP benefits, a situation he described as both alarming and heartbreaking. “On November 1st, SNAP benefits are cut in this country, impacting 42 million Americans. That is one out of every seven people,” he told his congregation. “We have a responsibility to step in where systems are falling short.”

Instead of collecting tithes and offerings, Bryant is directing church members to contribute to the King’s Table, New Birth’s drive-thru food distribution initiative. The program provides free groceries to families throughout the Atlanta area. “We’re going to perform miracles while the government is shut down,” he said. “Bring canned food. Clean out your cupboard, or pick up a few items at Publix, Costco, Walmart — just don’t go to Target,” he joked, adding lightness to an otherwise heavy message.

Bryant also acknowledged the emotional and financial burden many are carrying. With unemployment numbers rising and a disproportionate number of Black women losing work in recent months, he said it didn’t sit right with him to ask the congregation for large offerings or fundraising contributions. “I didn’t feel in good conscience that it would be appropriate today for me to ask people to march down with $5,000 or $2,000 when people don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent,” he shared. “Some don’t know how they’re going to feed their kids.”

He emphasized that no one should feel ashamed for not being able to give financially. Instead, the church is shifting focus to mutual support, ensuring that people have essentials such as food. In addition to the King’s Table program, Bryant pointed congregants and listeners to national resources including findhelp.org, whyhunger.org/find-food, and the 1-800-5-HUNGRY hotline, all of which help people locate access to food assistance based on their area.

Bryant announced that “Giving Sunday” — typically a major fundraising day — will be postponed until after the government reopens and families are more financially stable. “We want all of us to be able to give with clean hands and a clear conscience,” he said. “Nobody should be made to feel guilty about not giving.”

New Birth is now one of many churches across the country stepping in to help fill the gap created by federal delays and cutbacks. In a time when many families are unsure of where their next meal will come from, Pastor Bryant is reminding his congregation — and the wider community — that compassion, care, and collective giving matter more than ever.

