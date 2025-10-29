Listen Live
Tylenol Maker Sued By Texas AG Over Unproven Autism Link

Texas Attorney General Sues Tylenol Over Donald Trump's Unproven Link To Autism

This move can easily be chalked up to a decision to please his orange lord and savior, Donald Trump, and comes as he seeks to unseat the current incumbent, Senator John Cornyn.

Published on October 29, 2025

A photo illustration of Tylenol
Peter Dazeley / Tylenol

RFK Jr. and Donald Trump’s headassery claiming Tylenol can be linked to autism in children is beginning to bear dumb fruit in the form of a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Philanderer Ken Paxton is doing whatever he can to keep the focus off his problems, and is now suing the makers of Tylenol on Tuesday, alleging the companies hid the risks of the commonly used drug to the brains of children. 

The lawsuit is a direct result of Donald Trump’s baseless claims last month that Tylenol usage during pregnancy can lead to autism. 

Per The New York Times:

Mr. Paxton filed the suit against Johnson & Johnson, which sold Tylenol for decades, and Kenvue, a spinoff company that has sold the drug since 2023.

The Texas lawsuit claims that the companies knowingly withheld evidence from consumers about Tylenol’s links to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The suit also claims that Kenvue was created to shield Johnson & Johnson from liability over Tylenol.

The Texas lawsuit marks the first time a state has taken legal action based on Trump’s claims that acetomenaphin, a word he can’t even pronounce, is the cause of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

Kenvue has defended the safety of Tylenol and has rebuked Trump’s claims that using it during pregnancy leads to autism in children.

“We will defend ourselves against these baseless claims and will respond per the legal process,” Melissa Witt, a spokeswoman for Kenvue, said on Tuesday. “We stand firmly with the global medical community that acknowledges the safety of acetaminophen and believe we will continue to be successful in litigation as these claims lack legal merit and scientific support.”

This Lawsuit Has Only One Goal: Curry Favor With Donald Trump & His Base

The unproven claim has been a longstanding concern among followers of our current head of HHS, and there have been many lawsuits brought by families in state and federal courts claiming the drug has led to their children being diagnosed with autism or ADHD after using the drug.

A U.S. judge in New York dismissed lawsuits making claims about Tylenol, citing the lack of evidence proving the drug’s direct link to autism. The plaintiffs appealed the decision and will participate in a hearing before an appellate panel scheduled for Nov. 17.

As for Paxton, his move can easily be chalked up to a decision to please his orange lord and savior, Donald Trump, and comes as he seeks to unseat the incumbent, Senator John Cornyn.

Paxton has been very pro-Trump, doing ridiculous things like challenging the results of the 2020 election, suing nonprofits that protect immigrants’ rights, and trying to remove Democrats who dared fight for Black and Brown people during partisan redistricting efforts to ensure Republicans stay in control during Trump’s term.

Social media has thoughts on Paxton’s lawsuit; you can see them below.

Texas Attorney General Sues Tylenol Over Donald Trump’s Unproven Link To Autism was originally published on hiphopwired.com

