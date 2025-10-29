LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Richard Levine / Getty

Geno’s Steaks, the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak institution, is making its way to Baltimore, Maryland, marking its first expansion into the state. Known for its legendary cheesesteaks and vibrant history, Geno’s will open its new location at Power Plant Live!, a popular entertainment hub in downtown Baltimore. Fans of the Philly favorite can expect the grand opening to take place in early 2026123.

This expansion brings a taste of Philadelphia’s culinary heritage to Maryland, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience Geno’s signature cheesesteaks without traveling to Philly. Stay tuned for more updates as the opening date approaches!

MORE CHEESESTEAK READS:

RELATED: Official List Of The Best Cheesesteaks In Philly

RELATED: Paul George Lists the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

RELATED: NBA Legend Yao Ming says Philadelphia is his favorite U.S. City

RELATED: Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Place to get a Philly Cheesesteak

RELATED: Philly Mom Goes Viral for Naming Her Son After a Philly Cheesesteak

RELATED: Top Tier Beef: Philadelphia’s Most Expensive Cheesesteak is over $100

RELATED: JD Vance orders cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks, Questions lack of Swiss cheese

Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks to open Baltimore restaurant was originally published on rnbphilly.com