Listen Live
Local

Geno's Philly cheesesteaks to open Baltimore restaurant

Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks to open Baltimore restaurant

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Lonely Planet endorses Philadelphia, PA as best place to visit
Source: Richard Levine / Getty

Geno’s Steaks, the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak institution, is making its way to Baltimore, Maryland, marking its first expansion into the state. Known for its legendary cheesesteaks and vibrant history, Geno’s will open its new location at Power Plant Live!, a popular entertainment hub in downtown Baltimore. Fans of the Philly favorite can expect the grand opening to take place in early 2026123.

This expansion brings a taste of Philadelphia’s culinary heritage to Maryland, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience Geno’s signature cheesesteaks without traveling to Philly. Stay tuned for more updates as the opening date approaches!

MORE CHEESESTEAK READS:

RELATED: Official List Of The Best Cheesesteaks In Philly

RELATED: Paul George Lists the Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

RELATED: NBA Legend Yao Ming says Philadelphia is his favorite U.S. City

RELATED: Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Place to get a Philly Cheesesteak

RELATED: Philly Mom Goes Viral for Naming Her Son After a Philly Cheesesteak

RELATED: Top Tier Beef: Philadelphia’s Most Expensive Cheesesteak is over $100

RELATED: JD Vance orders cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks, Questions lack of Swiss cheese

Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks to open Baltimore restaurant was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
20 Items
Sports

20 ‘Real’ Ways the Browns Can Still Make the Playoffs in 2025

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close