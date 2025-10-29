How Many Times Has Adrian Peterson Been Arrested?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has made headlines once again—this time for a DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon charge in Fort Bend County, Texas. Let’s break down the number of times Peterson has been arrested inside.

According to The New York Times, the 40-year-old ex-running back was arrested early Sunday (Oct. 26) morning in Sugar Land, Texas and spent the night in jail before facing a judge on Monday (Oct. 27). It’s the latest in a series of run-ins with the law for the football legend, marking at least his fourth known arrest over the past decade.

Peterson, who remains one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards and an MVP title from 2012, has often struggled with legal issues off the field.

Here’s a breakdown of Adrian Peterson’s previous arrests leading up to this latest incident:

1. 2025 – DWI and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Texas)

In October 2025, Adrian Peterson was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and unlawful carrying of a weapon after being pulled over in Sugar Land, Texas. Jail records confirm he was booked under his full name, Adrian Lewis Peterson. The former Minnesota Vikings’ blood alcohol content has not yet been released, but this marks his second DWI charge in less than two years.

2. 2024 – DWI (Minnesota)



Just one year earlier, in April 2024, Adrian Peterson was arrested in Minnesota for driving while intoxicated after police clocked him driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. His blood alcohol content measured 0.14 percent, nearly twice the legal limit. The arrest drew public concern, as it followed a pattern of reckless behavior from the athlete, though he later expressed regret for his actions.

3. 2023 – Domestic Violence Arrest (Los Angeles)



In 2023, Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an alleged physical altercation with his wife while boarding a flight. He was booked on a felony domestic violence charge but released shortly after when the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to file charges. Both Peterson and his wife later described the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

4. 2014 – Child Abuse Case (Texas)



Perhaps Adrian Peterson’s most infamous arrest came in 2014 when he was charged with reckless or negligent injury to a child after allegedly using a switch to discipline his 4-year-old son. He accepted a plea deal that reduced the charge to a misdemeanor reckless assault, resulting in probation and community service. The NFL suspended him for most of that season.

Once a generational athlete, Adrian Peterson’s off-field controversies continue to overshadow his legacy. His continuous legal issues raise questions about accountability, fame, and the lasting impact of unchecked power in professional sports.

