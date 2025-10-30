50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After ‘BMF’ Was Canceled By Starz

Derek White / 50 Cent / Lil Meech / BMF

BMF’s run at Starz will end after four seasons, and of course, 50 Cent couldn’t resist trolling the drama series’s star Lil Meech.

The crime drama, which premiered in 2021 and tells the story of real-life drug dealers and Detroit street gang, Black Mafia Family, founders Demetrius and Terry Flenory, will not continue on Starz following season four’s finale.

BMF was one of several shows executive-produced by 50 Cent under his G-Unit Films and Television banner, which was also set to get multiple spinoffs, according to the Queens rapper and actor, following the same formula as the Power franchise.

Variety reports that, according to sources, those series are still in development.

The cast of the show featured Demetrius Flenory Jr. — son of BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, Laila D. Pruitt, Myles Truitt, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

It also had a plethora of high-profile guest appearances from Hip-Hop artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 2 Chainz, Yung Miami, and Saweetie. Other notable guest appearances included Wood Harris and Mo’Nique.

The logline for the fourth season read:

“As Meech (Flenory) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.”

Following the news, 50 Cent, a legendary troll who was feuding with the show’s star, Lil Meech, didn’t waste any time clowning Big Meech’s seed.

50 Cent Has Been Trolling Lil Meech For Months

50 Cent has been threatening to fire Lil Meech from the show and revealed he was allegedly high on drugs while on set.

All the drama stemmed from Lil Meech defending his father for taking money from 50 Cent’s longtime nemesis, Rick Ross.

All the drama stemmed from Lil Meech defending his father for taking money from 50 Cent's longtime nemesis, Rick Ross.