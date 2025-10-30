Celebrities Who Love Cats
From cozy cuddles to on-the-go adventures, celebrities are proving that cat people are officially the coolest people. Whether they’re bringing their cats on set, showing off their furry friends on social media, or traveling the world with them in stylish backpacks, these famous faces remind us that life’s better with whiskers.
Here’s a look at actors, musicians, and athletes who are proud cat parents—and aren’t afraid to show it!
🎬 Actors Who Love Cats
1. Maude Apatow
The Euphoria actress regularly shares her cat Dolly during her self-care routines.
2. Tricia Helfer
The Battlestar Galactica star is a lifelong cat lover and animal advocate.
3. Lupita Nyong’o
The Black Panther actress often visits cat cafés and promotes rescue adoption.
4. Beth Ostrosky Stern
TV host and animal advocate who fosters cats and hosts the Kitten Bowl.
5. Mariska Hargitay
Named her cat “Karma” after Taylor Swift’s song—total Swiftie move.
6. Drew Barrymore
Known for adorable videos bathing and cuddling her rescue cats.
7. Kate Beckinsale
Her cats are Instagram-famous for their hilarious appearances.
8. Jennifer Garner
Won hearts with a viral video of her bathing her Maine Coon kitten.
9. Anthony Hopkins
Once played piano for his cat Niblo—pure magic.
10. Brittany O’Grady
The White Lotus actress shares cozy moments with her rescue cat.
11. Haley Lu Richardson
Often posts about her longhair cat Darbin, who travels with her.
12. Anya Taylor-Joy
Loves her Ragdoll cat Kitsune and frequently features him online.
13. Roan Curtis
Spotted walking her cat Gremlin in a yellow backpack—Travel Cat vibes!
14. Nicole Kidman
Posts photos of hiking with her cats in backpack carriers.
15. Bella Thorne
Lives with 19 rescue cats and uses her platform for adoption awareness.
🎵 Musicians Who Are Cat People
16. Taylor Swift
Cat mom to Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin—her cats are basically celebrities.
17. Kesha
Frequently honors her late cat Carl with heartfelt social posts.
18. Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast)
Her cat Snacks appeared in music videos and on album covers.
19. Ed Sheeran
Adopted a Scottish Fold after Taylor Swift inspired him.
20. Miley Cyrus
Mixes animal activism with fun cat-loving content.
21. Katy Perry
Shares adorable behind-the-scenes moments featuring her cats.
22. Russell Brand
A self-proclaimed cat dad known for sharing funny pet stories.
23. Marc Maron
Calls his home “The Cat Ranch” and talks about his cats often.
24. CeeLo Green
Known for quirky and affectionate cat posts on social media.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Shooting for Season 5 today… =^..^= <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TGIF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TGIF</a> <a href=”http://t.co/nTtOvSVxxD”>pic.twitter.com/nTtOvSVxxD</a></p>— Purrfect The Cat (@PurrfectTheCat) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PurrfectTheCat/status/376123062661292032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 6, 2013</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
25. Zoë Kravitz
Often posts peaceful moments with her cat from her NYC apartment.
Athletes Who Love Their Cats
26. Jordan Poole
The NBA star adopted two cats, Kai and Cota, from a San Francisco shelter.
27. Stone Cold Steve Austin
The WWE legend posts about his cats Pancho and Macho with humor.
28. Tom Brady
The NFL icon occasionally shares cute photos of his kittens.
29. Ian Somerhalder
Known for animal advocacy and sharing cat rescue stories.
30. Lewis Hamilton
The F1 champion has been spotted cuddling cats between races.
31. Max Verstappen
Shares candid cat selfies while traveling for races.
32. Nico Hülkenberg
Posts adorable moments with his cat off the track.
33. Zhou Guanyu
The F1 driver’s munchkin cat Sweetcorn is a fan favorite.
34. Alex Albon
Brings his cats along for parts of his racing adventures.
35. Hailee Steinfeld
Takes her cat on tour and posts travel moments with her furry friend.
36. Logan Ryan
NFL player and animal advocate who fosters cats while traveling.
37. Kordell Beckham
Love Island USA star and model who often posts with his rescue cat Milo.
