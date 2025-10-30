Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Celebrities Who Love Cats

From cozy cuddles to on-the-go adventures, celebrities are proving that cat people are officially the coolest people. Whether they’re bringing their cats on set, showing off their furry friends on social media, or traveling the world with them in stylish backpacks, these famous faces remind us that life’s better with whiskers.

Here’s a look at actors, musicians, and athletes who are proud cat parents—and aren’t afraid to show it!

🎬 Actors Who Love Cats

1. Maude Apatow

The Euphoria actress regularly shares her cat Dolly during her self-care routines.