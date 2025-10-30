Listen Live
News

Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Didn't Happen

Cam’Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize

Cam'Ron says that he wrote and recorded a verse for "Ready '24" but claims the North Carolina rapper reneged on collaborating further.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

ComplexCon 2025

Cam’Ron showed up for J. Cole’s “Ready ’24” track from the North Carolina rapper and producer’s MIght Delete Later project, and is now taking legal action against his past collaborator. Cam’Ron claims J. Cole reneged on plans to collaborate on other tracks or have the Dreamville honcho on the Harlem rapper’s popular podcast program.

TMZ reports that court papers say the artist born Cameron Giles filed a lawsuit alleging that Cole, real name Jermaine Cole, neglected to make good on plans to work on further music with Killa Cam or appear on the It Is What It Is podcast with Mason “Ma$e” Betha and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Killa says he recorded the verse in 2022, and between July 2023 and April 2024, he kept in contact with Cole, who kept rebuffing the invitation for further work for reasons not shared in the report.

Cam’Ron is seeking a co-author credit for “Ready ’24” and to be compensated for his time, which totals over $500,000 as of the report.

Photo: Getty

Cam’Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Entertainment

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

3 Items
Health

Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close