Listen Live
Pop Culture

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of '67', What It Really Means

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of ’67’, What It Really Means

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Philadelphia Rapper/ Songwriter Skrilla has finally addressed the world on the meaning of ’67’.

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

For nearly a year, kids having been confusing their, parents, grandparents, teachers, even each other with this random numerical sequence.

The 26 year old rapper sat down with lyric decoding guru’s of Genius, to breakdown the meaning of the 2025 word of the year.

RELATED: Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

What is “67”?

Skrilla told Genius that ’67’ is a nod to his entire thought process. Whether that be a representation of random thoughts or random correlations, Skrilla says that he got a kick out of recording the song.

“[67] just represents my brain.. like what comes up in my head” everybody that I played it for f****d wit’ it but it was like funny” Skrilla explained.

He ended up getting his ‘zombies’ (fan base) and preview of the song and it went viral before he could officially release the song.

“I liked it though so I end up leaking it on my instagram to see what my fans thought.. and that s**t went crazy.”

Watch Skrilla “Doot Doot (6 7)” Lyrics & Meaning | Genius Verified full video below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Real Rap: Top Philly Artists to Look for in 2025

RELATED: What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

RELATED: What Is “Rizz?” The Story Behind Oxford’s Word Of The Year For 2023

RELATED: Police Break Up Kensington Crowd Gathering for Rapper Skrilla Music Video

RELATED: A Butta Beatdown: Stephen Fulton Becomes First-Ever Boxer to Fight in Timberlands

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of ’67’, What It Really Means was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Entertainment

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close