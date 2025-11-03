Listen Live
Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Published on November 3, 2025

Americans Vote In The 2024 Presidential Election
Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4th and voters across Central Ohio are preparing for one of the busiest local ballots in years. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

RELATED: SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Columbus

When Can I Vote?

Polls across Ohio will be open from 6:30AM to 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 4th.
There will be no early voting on Monday, November 3rd.

If you’re planning to vote by mail, your absentee ballot must be postmarked by Monday, November 3rd and received by your county’s elections office within four days of Election Day.

What’s on the Ballot

Voters in Franklin, Delaware, and Licking counties will see a mix of bond issues, levies, and local races on the ballot.

Among the largest proposals this year:

  • Franklin County ADAMH Levy: A renewal supporting mental health and addiction services across the region.
  • City of Columbus Bond Package: A proposed $1.9 billion measure to fund infrastructure, housing, parks, and public safety improvements.
  • Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Levy: A renewal aimed at maintaining zoo operations and animal care without raising taxes.

You can view information for more than 120 candidates in contested races through your county’s official voter guide or sample ballot.

Key Local Races

This year’s election features several city council and school board contests across Central Ohio:

Columbus School Board
Six candidates: Antoinette Miranda, Patrick Katzenmeyer, Jermaine Kennedy, Mounir Lynch, Janeece Keyes, and Kimberly Mason are competing for three open seats, with no incumbents in the race.

Columbus City Council, District 7
Two Democrats are facing off in the city’s only contested council race: Tiara Ross, an assistant city attorney, and Jesse Vogel, a public-interest attorney.

Dublin City Council

  • Ward 1: Amy Kramb (incumbent) vs. Imran Malik
  • Ward 2: Wendy Johnson, Joy Lagunzad Kouns, and Jean Philemond
  • Ward 3: John G. Reiner, Greg Lam, and Colin Louis Albers
  • Ward 4: Cathy DeRosa vs. Kent A. Weakley

Grove City Council

  • Ward 1: Ted Berry vs. Greg Solt
  • Ward 3: Anthony Wilson vs. Alan Sturm
  • Ward 5: Amy Cowell vs. Mohamed Omar
  • At-Large: Julieann Burroughs, George J. Holinga, and Joel Newby

Reynoldsburg City Council
Incumbents Stacie Baker (D), Barth Cotner (R), and Mildred Johnson (D) are seeking re-election. Challengers include Angela Abram (D), president of the Reynoldsburg School Board, and Kamal Subedi (R). Voters will choose three.

Hilliard City Council
Candidates include Tina Cottone, Kathy-Parker Jones, Nadia Rasul, Andy Teater, Jim Martin, Les Carrier, and Bevan Schneck. Voters will elect four.

What to Bring

Ohio voters must show a valid photo ID at the polls. Acceptable forms include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID
  • A temporary ID form from the BMV
  • A U.S. passport or passport card
  • A U.S. military ID
  • An Ohio National Guard ID
  • A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID

Each must display your name, photo, and an expiration date that has not passed.

Before You Go

Double-check your polling location and registration status on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website before heading out.


Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

