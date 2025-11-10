Listen Live
Jeremy Renner Allegedly Sent Unwanted Nudes To Yi Zhou

Jeremy Renner Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos & Threats To Call ICE On Chinese Filmmaker

Renner is vehemently denying those claims through a statement from his attorney, Marty Singer, and accuses Zhou of allegedly lashing out at him after a "brief consensual encounter."

Published on November 10, 2025

Noam Galai / Jeremy Renner

Hawkeye, aka Jeremy Renner, allegedly out here being a full creep and a racist? According to one Chinese filmmaker, that is 100% the case.

Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, who claimed she has worked with the Marvel’s Avengers star on a documentary, Chronicles of Disney, and an animated film, accused the 54-year-old actor in a series of Instagram posts of sending her “a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself” in DMs and WhatsApp in June. 

When Zhou confronted Renner about the alleged creepy behavior, he allegedly “threatened to call immigration/ICE” on her. 

Jeremy Renner Denies The Allegations

PEOPLE reports that Renner is vehemently denying those claims through a statement from his attorney, Marty Singer, and accuses Zhou of essentially lashing out at him after a “brief consensual encounter,” ignoring her sexual advances, and not promoting her projects.

Per PEOPLE:

“The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue,” a rep for Renner said.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Nov. 7, Renner’s attorney Marty Singer vehemently denied Zhou’s claims, calling them “false, outrageous, and highly defamatory.” Singer alleges Zhou is retaliating against Renner after the actor “rejected her romantic advances” and did not promote her projects on social media.

Singer claims Renner met Zhou once in July when they met at a hotel in Reno, Nev., where Renner was interviewed for Zhou’s documentary and says the two shared a “brief consensual encounter.” The two then met a second time in August, and Renner hasn’t spoken to her in over a month, Singer said, adding that the actor has ignored her alleged “sexually explicit messages expressing her love.” Her most recent message was allegedly sent on Oct. 24.

Addressing Zhou’s allegations that Renner threatened to call ICE on her, Singer alleges Zhou “had been relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages.”

It’s going to be really interesting to see how Disney approaches this matter. The company has an extreme zero-tolerance policy and has let go of actors for less.

You can see what the social media streets are saying about Renner’s alleged behavior below.

Jeremy Renner Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos & Threats To Call ICE On Chinese Filmmaker was originally published on hiphopwired.com

