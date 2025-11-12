Listen Live
Jaguars' Travis Hunter Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie sensation Travis Hunter has undergone season-ending knee surgery to repair his Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL).

Published on November 12, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie sensation Travis Hunter has undergone season-ending knee surgery to repair his Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL), the team confirmed on Tuesday.

The procedure, performed in Dallas, is expected to sideline the versatile wide receiver and cornerback for six months, with a full return to football activities anticipated by next season.

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a former Heisman Trophy winner, sustained the injury during practice on October 30.

Despite initial hopes for a return this season, the decision for surgery was made to ensure a complete recovery.

Fortunately, no additional damage beyond the LCL was reported.

The rookie had been a standout performer for the Jaguars, showcasing his two-way talent.

In his debut season, Hunter logged 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps, recording 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown, along with three pass breakups on defense.

His best game came in an October 19 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in London, where he tallied eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars had high hopes for Hunter as a key contributor on both sides of the ball, particularly as a top receiving option amid struggles from other players.

