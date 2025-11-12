White House Cites DoorDash Data On Low Breakfast Costs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It should be clear to all, at this point, that the Trump administration is the generic Great Value brand of every presidential administration that has ever existed in the history of the United States. No amount of White House ballrooms or golden Trump statues could mask the reality that President Donald Trump has ghettofied the executive branch to the point where it has become a janky, poorly produced parody of a reality TV show. It would be pure comedy if not for the horror that this is our actual, real-life federal government.

Trump and his minions are desperate to gaslight the American people into believing the economy is improving rapidly under his leadership, trusting us all to ignore what our bank accounts and debit card receipts are saying and believe them instead. However, they keep running into one pesky little problem: far too many reasonably intelligent Americans are expecting to see fact-based evidence of their claims, which is observably not their strong point.

Still, Trump and pals need to find some kind of data from somewhere that might satisfy the populace, and they can’t rely on research from reputable sources like the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly consumer price index or the grocery price data provided by the global marketing research firm NIQ, because those woke, “fake news,” commie databases keep showing that the the prices of bread, bacon, and orange juice, coffee, ground beef and other food staples all saw increases since October 2024.

So, the White House has decided to get creative in finding the numbers to back Trump’s claims of economic prosperity by citing data from the absolute upper echelon of economic expertise.

Nah, I’m messing with you — they’re citing DoorDash and Walmart. The White House might as well be a trailer park at this point.

That’s right, y’all. This week, the White House released a report citing DoorDash’s first-ever State of Local Commerce Report, which claims grocery prices on breakfast items have dropped 14% between March and September 2025.

But how could that be? How can Americans’ average breakfast be cheaper than it was last year, when items like bread, bacon, orange juice, and coffee have increased? Well, according to the White House’s own news release, DoorDash’s claim is based on the company’s “Breakfast Basics Index,” which is made up of the price of four items: three eggs, a glass of milk, a bagel, and an avocado.

So, basically, if your daily breakfast consists only of what Dexter Morgan was preparing during the Dexter series theme song minus the ham, sure, your breakfast costs may have dropped 14%.

Wait, wait — sorry, Dexter also made coffee. So, that’s out.

Hell, the Trump administration couldn’t even cite DoorDash’s dubious data accurately. For example, the company’s “Everyday Essentials Index,” which included the cost of toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, laundry detergent, pain medicine, and diapers, showed that the prices on those items “remained flat over twelve months.” The White House, citing that same report, claimed those costs “fell over the past year.” This Bargain Basement administration Trump is overseeing is so inept that it can’t even cite faulty statistics without lying about what they indicate.

The ghetto.

Mind you, Trump played this same game last week, when the president went on a mini media tour, touting claims that prices for Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal are cheaper this year than they were under President Joe Biden, proving, in his MAGA mind, that the economy is showing vast improvement under his leadership.

From People:

While speaking to reporters with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday, Nov. 7, the president repeated a claim he made both on Truth Social and earlier in the week, telling press in the White House Cabinet Room, “Walmart said that the Thanksgiving [meal] was 25% more expensive, 25% more expensive, under [former President Joe] Biden.” He added, “That’s a big number.” Trump shared a nearly identical claim about Walmart on Wednesday, Nov. 5, while speaking to the American Business Forum. “Grocery prices are way down, and Walmart just announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal — this is the greatest, their greatest,” he said, per NBC News. “It is 25% lower than one year ago. That’s a big deal.” And in a Truth Social post on Thursday, Nov. 6, the president wrote, “2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart. My cost [sic] are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats ‘affordability’ issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!”

Trump’s claim about Walmart’s Thanksgiving menu is true, of course, and it’s a really exciting thing for seasonal consumers, so long as they ignore the facts that the company’s 2025 meal is smaller than its 2024 offering and includes more Great Value brand items than it did last year.

As for DoorDash, it’s worth mentioning that, in August, Axios reported that the West Wing had created a scorecard that rates 553 companies and trade associations on how hard they worked to support and promote Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” according to a senior White House official. And, wouldn’t you know it, the scorecard found that DoorDash is determined to be a “good partner” of the Trump administration. Trump previously met with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu in January.

So, who do we believe, experts on the economy, or the president who staged a Tesla infomercial on the White House lawn, is essentially staging impromptu DoorDash commercials from the Oval Office, and might start cherry-picking economic data provided by McDonald’s next week?

Here’s a crazy thought: maybe we shouldn’t be taking at face value the president who repeatedly says prices are down when they’re up, and that the U.S. currently has “almost no inflation” when it actually has rising inflation.

From CNN:

Again, those pesky little facts provided by resources that actually specialize in economic research keep getting in the way of Trump’s big, beautiful lies.

Sad.

