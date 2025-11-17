Listen Live
Close
Politics

Michael Wolff Spills More Epstein Files Tea About Donald Trump

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff told Epstein.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Getty Images / Michael Wolff / Donald Trump / Jeffrey Epstein

As more revelations about the Epstein Files and Donald Trump’s closeness to the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker surface, journalist Michael Wolff decided to share even more details, and spoiler alert, it doesn’t make Trump look good.

Michael Wolff revealed after his emails with Epstein were released that he advised the convicted sex trafficker on how to manipulate the then-presidential candidate. 

In the 2015 email, Epstein wonders what Trump would say if asked about their relationship during the presidential debate. 

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency,” Wolff told Epstein.

“You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Wolff continued. “Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

Michael Wolff Hopped On Instagram With Receipts

Wolff hopped on Instagram to further speak on Trump’s relationship with Epstein while also trying to tiptoe around the ethical issues that came with working with Epstein. 

“This morning, the House Oversight Committee released emails directly linking Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein,” and that “some of those emails are between Epstein and me, with Epstein discussing his relationship with Donald Trump,” began in his video. 

He claimed that he has “been trying to talk about this story for a very long time now,” while indicating the recently released emails are an indication that “this is, well, perhaps we’re getting close to the smoking gun.”

He continued by adding that Trump and Epstein,” had the closest of relationships for more than a decade” and “shared everything,” from women, financial advice, and even airplanes.

“You know, it’s curious that Epstein’s relationship with so many people in public life has damaged them considerably, but the one person who he was closest to has not been held accountable. That’s Donald Trump.”

Well damn.

As of right now, Trump and his White House are in panic mode as more emails continue to drop. Trump has even gone from claiming the Epstein investigation is a government hoax to now urging Pam Bondi and his highly partisan DOJ to investigate Democrats like Bill Clinton’s involvement with Epstein to save face.

Not sure how that will work out for Trump, but you can see more reactions to his crashout below.

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Shanghai Xintiandi Area Filled With Halloween Aura
17 Items
Local

Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times You Should Know This Halloween

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
8 Items
Local

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

A Voting Sign On A Wall
Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Browns Tickets at New Brook Park Stadium to Top $200, Haslam Says

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close