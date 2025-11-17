Listen Live
Close
Politics

Donald Trump Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene On Social Media

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump snatched back his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most staunch and loudest allies, even going as far as to personally attack her on Truth Social.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Donald Trump Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene On Social Media
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Donald Trump / Marjorie Taylor Greene

The MAGA wall, which seemed impervious, is starting to crack, and it’s all thanks to Republicans not siding with Donald Trump regarding the release of the Epstein files.

In one of his latest Truth Social rants, Donald Trump snatched back his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most staunch and loudest allies, even going as far as to personally attack her because she is one of four Republicans in the House of Representatives in support of the release of the Epstein files.

Trump’s social media attacks on Greene are significant as they highlight a political breakup no one had on their bingo cards, and signal that Trump could be losing his grip on the Republican party, because it seems protecting pedophiles is a bridge too far for them. 

They still have no issues pushing racist policies, but that’s a whole other argument. 

The Back & Forth No One Saw Coming

Trump and Greene have been going back and forth on social media after she has openly criticized her Orange Lord and Savior on several issues, like his labeling the Epstein case a hoax, and his focus on foreign policy instead of his “America first” agenda. 

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, while adding that Greene, who is up for reelection in 2026, has “gone Far Left.”

He continued, “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds

Greene has clapped back on her social media accounts, while at the same time still trying to show that she is a fan of Orange Mussolini, writing on her X account:

“This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.”

Welp. 

As you can imagine, social media, particularly those on the left, who are no fans of either of these individuals, have been seated for the drama and are loving every minute of it. 

You can see those reactions in the gallery below. 

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Shanghai Xintiandi Area Filled With Halloween Aura
17 Items
Local

Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times You Should Know This Halloween

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
8 Items
Local

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

A Voting Sign On A Wall
Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Browns Tickets at New Brook Park Stadium to Top $200, Haslam Says

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close