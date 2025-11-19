Listen Live
Close
Sports

WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue...

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

This marks a significant leap from previous agreements, aiming to provide more equitable pay and opportunities for players.

Under the proposed terms, the league minimum salary would rise to over $220,000, with an average salary surpassing $460,000.

These changes would impact more than 180 players in the first year alone, with salaries increasing over the duration of the agreement.

RELATED | WNBA All-Stars Make Bold Statement with ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ Shirts

The WNBA and the players’ union extended negotiations to November 30, emphasizing the importance of reaching a transformative deal.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year, advocating for higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

This proposal reflects those demands, aiming to address long-standing disparities in player compensation.

RELATED | Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, calling the potential agreement “transformational” and a step toward a brighter future for the league.

RELATED | WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

As negotiations continue, this proposal highlights the league’s commitment to fostering growth and equity, setting a new standard for professional women’s sports.

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
8 Items
Local

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

Shanghai Xintiandi Area Filled With Halloween Aura
17 Items
Local

Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times You Should Know This Halloween

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

A Voting Sign On A Wall
Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Celebrity

Questlove Pays Tribute to Late Friend & Collaborator D’Angelo

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Accused of Skin Bleaching ?!?

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close