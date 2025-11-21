Listen Live
Close
News

Yale Will Keep Teaching Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely

Yale Will Keep Teaching Its Popular Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Bad Bunny’s influence has left a permanent imprint on popular culture. Now, Yale University has decided his impact is important enough to study indefinitely.

As per Newsweek, the prestigious Ivy League institution will continue offering its course dedicated to analyzing the Puerto Rican superstar’s career. Originally launched in April, “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics” breaks down how the “MONACO” artist not only commands global fandom but also embeds political, cultural, and social commentary throughout his music. Topics explored include Puerto Rico’s threatened cultural identity post–Hurricane María and ways Bad Bunny has corrected mainstream misconceptions about the reggaeton genre.

The class’ popularity took Professor Albert Laguna by surprise — over 120 students attempted to enroll. Still, he intentionally kept the course small to maintain meaningful discussion. “I prefer small classes to develop the conversation, the connection between the students,” he told El Nuevo Día. Laguna also confirmed he plans to keep teaching the course as long as Bad Bunny remains relevant.

The timing is notable. Since being announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, Bad Bunny has faced loud criticism from detractors who claim he’s unworthy of the spotlight. A petition opposing the NFL’s decision has already surpassed 100,000 signatures.

Yale Will Keep Teaching Its Popular Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Happy friends toasting while eating at picnic table on a patio.
20 Items
Local

These Cleveland Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2025

Midnight crowds get a jump on Black Friday
20 Items
Local

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

Portrait of U.S. military veteran holding framed service portrait in front of home
25 Items
CLE

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Celebrity

Questlove Pays Tribute to Late Friend & Collaborator D’Angelo

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close