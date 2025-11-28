Listen Live
Close
News

Ray J Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

Brandy’s Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

The incident occurred during a live stream?

Published on November 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Ray J just can’t get out of his own way. Brandy’s brother was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after he allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-wife, Princess Love.

Trigger Warning.

But here’s the real kicker, it all went down while they were on a live stream.

Bruh…

The singer and reality star apparently crashed all the way out on Thursday morning (Nov. 27) and it was due to his Turkey Day getting off to a rough start.

Per TMZ:

The chaos erupted early Thursday morning, when Ray went live from inside his home — immediately ranting that he was having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world,” claiming someone was trying to take his kids and that he was also being threatened.

Things spiral instantly … with Ray J appearing to snatch a handgun off the table and load the pistol, saying, “If these n***as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro.”

This is when the gravity of the situation was made clear because after some arguing is heard off camera, Princess Love is heard repeatedly saying, “you pointed a gun at us.”

Ray J dismissed the claims as her and a cousin being drunk.

Soon enough another couple enters and things escalate with the “Wait A Minute” artist making threats, noting that he has a gun. The authorities eventually arrived and, as you can probably have guessed, the crooner got pinched. According to TMZ, the authorities were called around 4 a.m. and were told of a possible domestic violence incident.

The court of social media has already accused Ray J of being abusive and his cancellation papers are essentially being drawn up. See for yourself below.

This story is developing.

Brandy’s Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close