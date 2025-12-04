Keffe D’s Tupac Murder Trial Pushed Back To 2026

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The trial of Keffe D, accused of setting up the murder of Hip-Hop legend Tupac Shakur, has been pushed back.

AllHipHop reports that Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny approved pushing the trial to Aug. 10, 2026. The delay follows a request from Keffe D’s attorney, Robert Draskovich, who said he needed more time to review the “voluminous” amount of evidence in the case. The trail was originally scheduled to begin in February.

Keffe D has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in September 2023. The 60-year-old former Crip member is accused of orchestrating the hit on Pac in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996. Prosecutors say the shooting was retaliation for an earlier altercation between the All Eyez On Me rapper and Keffe D’s nephew. Orlando Anderson (Keffe’s nephew), long suspected of being the gunman, was also killed in 1998.

Many people connected to the case have also died, leaving Keffe D as one of the last living individuals with direct knowledge of the murder. Over the years, Keffe has spoken about the incident in interviews and on social media, though his accounts have been inconsistent. His legal team now claims he exaggerated or fabricated his involvement to profit from the story.

By the time the trial begins, Keffe D will have spent nearly three years in custody. Earlier this year, he was found guilty on multiple charges stemming from a 2024 prison fight and is scheduled to be sentenced in that case in May 2026.

