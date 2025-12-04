Cincinnati Music Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: CMF / Cincinnati Music Festival

Break out the white linen suits… It’s time!

Cincinnati Music Festival organizers just announced the 2026 lineup Wednesday, December 3rd and it’s stacked with some culture heavy-hitters!

Friday night brings Charlie Wilson, Tyrese, Ledisi, and 803 Fresh to the Paycor Stadium. Saturday is even hotter with headliner Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, SWV, Doug E. Fresh, and Heatwave. Nelly is also listed as a special guest.

Next year’s CMF runs July 23rd–25th, with the traditional Thursday night OG Hip-Hop show still to be announced. The festival will once again take over Paycor Stadium and The Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, December 6th at 10AM through Ticketmaster, or by calling the festival office at (513) 924-0900.

About Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival, previously the Ohio Valley Jazz Fest or locally known as simply the “Jazz Fest”, dates back to 1962. Originally an all-jazz show, CMF has blossomed into a 3-day extravaganza. It is one of the most anticipated music festivals in the region. Past performers include legends like Whitney Houston, Duke Ellington, Aretha Franklin, Erykah Badu, Kanye West, Frankie Beverly, Usher, and many, many more.

In recent years, CMF has been accompanied by a street fair called “Festival 513” which takes place right outside of Paycor Stadium down the majority of Second Street. Festival 513 is free to attend all weekend and you can experience Black-owned clothing & accessory vendors, fried treats, street performers, and more.





