Iman Shumpert Accused of Dragging, Hitting Woman Who Refused To Leave His Home

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert may be in big trouble after being accused of “hitting” and “dragging” a woman during an alleged dispute inside his home.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the South Fulton police were called to Shumpert’s Georgia home around 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 26 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute with a woman named Joanna Donnejour.

When police arrived they found a shirtless Shumpert placing a suitcase outside of his home. Shumpert claimed that he’d told Donnejour to leave his home multiple times but Donnejour reportedly refused.

Donnejour claimed that she and Shumpert had been in an argument after she caught him allegedly talking with another woman.

Donnejour claimed that Shumpert, 35, began “dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs.”

She also alleged that Shumpert “hit her.”

Another woman who was in Shumpert’s home told police that Teyanna Taylor’s ex-husband and Donnejour had an argument and that Shumpert “grabbed Ms. Donnejour by the wrist to escort her out but this was not done in an aggressive manner.”

The officers stayed at the residence until Donnejour left.

In body cam footage obtained by TMZ, Donnejour can be seen speaking to the cops about the reported incident and show her refusing to leave the house after police requested her to “step outside” to wait for her ride.

As Donnejour was leaving Shumpert’s home, she can be heard saying “See you in court and on Instagram in the morning.”

“Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property,” Shumpert told Page Six in a statement. “The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened. After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly.”

“This matter was quickly closed that night by the police after they did their investigation,” he concluded.