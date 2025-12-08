Halle Berry Has “Zero F-cks Left To Give” And Doesn’t Think Gavin Newsom Should Be The Next President

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has recently emerged as an advocate for women’s health. The 59-year-old, who founded the health brand Respin, has identified the gap in care for menopausal women and their specific needs.

Recently, she went even further, calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom at a recent conference. While speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit this week, Berry called out her own governor, saying his lack of support for a recent health bill signals his lack of regard for women’s health.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” she said.

She added, “But that’s okay, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and with the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.”

“At this stage of my life, I have zero f-cks left to give,” she ended her speech.

Newsome is term-limited as governor and will finish out his time in 2027, but has been widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

At issue is California’s Menopause Health Bill, which advocates say would make it easier for women to get treated for specific menopause-related symptoms and mandate further education for doctors treating those patients. Newsom, who attended the same conference, addressed Berry’s comments during media availability on the tarmac at Newark Airport.

Newsom said that after his two vetoes, the bill has been reconciled and he is going to fund it.

“I’ve included it in next year’s budget,” Newsom said. “She didn’t know that. We already were in the process of fixing it.”

He said that he’d spoken with Berry’s manager after she made the comments, and that they’re “reconciling.”

Prior to that, his office explained the delay in the bill, which Newsom vetoed twice.

“The governor has deep admiration for Ms. Berry’s advocacy and looks forward to working with her and other stakeholders on this critical issue,” a spokesperson for Newsom said in a statement. “He shares her goal of expanding access to menopause care that too many women struggle to get. He vetoed the bill because, as written, it would have unintentionally raised health care costs for millions of working women already stretched thin — something he’s determined to avoid.

“We’re confident that by working together this year, we can expand access to essential menopause treatment while protecting women from higher bills,” the statement concluded.

Berry has been a staunch advocate for women in mid-life, an area of medicine that many doctors have previously ignored. She shared challenges in her own menopause journey, even revealing how it impacted her sex life in her relationship with musician Van Hunt. She says that perceptions of older women are negative, and attention to their specific health concerns is minimal.

“Our culture thinks that at 59 years old, I am past my prime, and that women my age start to become invisible in Hollywood, in the workplace, on social media. Women are pressured to stay forever 35,” Berry said. “We’re complimented if we seem to be aging backwards or defying gravity, as if that’s even possible, and if we somehow manage to look younger than our years, we’re suggesting that that’s the gold standard that our worth should be measured by.”

