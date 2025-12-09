LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to engage with thought leaders in our community! We welcome back renowned African-American and Africana history professor Manu Ampim, who will delve into the intriguing topic of “The Grand Egyptian Museum and Modern Fraud.” His insights are sure to challenge your perceptions and spark meaningful conversations. Before Professor Ampim takes the mic, LA-based Kwanzaa researcher R.W. Akile will illuminate the ancient roots of Kwanzaa, revealing the rich history behind this significant celebration. Additionally, Leslie Vass will bravely share his relentless pursuit of justice and his journey to exonerate himself from a crime he claims he did not commit, shedding light on the complexities of wrongful convictions.

Unveiling Historical Fraud, Kwanzaa Origins & Wrongful Convictions with Carl Nelson was originally published on woldcnews.com