Everything We Know About Candace Owens And Erika Kirk’s Meeting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, and right-wing podcaster Candace Owens, are scheduled to meet for a “private, in-person discussion” on Monday, Dec. 15, to address misinformation surrounding Kirk’s death, according to a statement Erika shared on social media Sunday.

The meeting follows weeks of public tension after Owens, a former Turning Point USA employee, promoted conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting on Sept. 10. Kirk, 31, was killed while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and additional felonies in the case.

The meeting follows Erika Kirk’s town hall meeting with Bari Weiss, in which Kirk urged Owens to stop with the conspiracy theories.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a Dec. 13 town hall interview with Bari Weiss, Erika Kirk publicly criticized Owens for profiting from speculation about her husband’s death. When asked what she wanted to say to Owens, Erika responded bluntly: “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Days later, Erika announced that she and Owens had agreed to pause public commentary surrounding the conservative influencer’s death until further notice. “@RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” she penned.

Owens retweeted the post, replying, “I am very much looking forward to this discussion.”

Owens has repeatedly questioned the official account of Kirk’s killing. In a Sept. 15 episode of her podcast, she claimed, “There are lies that are being told, and they need to be slapped down right now,” before suggesting—without evidence—that the government may be withholding information about the case.

As previously reported, Owens went on to allege that Kirk had been under pressure due to his views on Israel, claiming he was confronted weeks before his death by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman at a private event in the Hamptons. She characterized the encounter as an “intervention” tied to Charlie Kirk’s criticisms of Israel and played clips from Kirk’s podcast discussing Robert Maxwell, the father of Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Kirk accused of being a spy for the Israeli Defense Forces.

She further claimed, without evidence, that Kirk had been offered “a ton of money” and a trip to Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which she alleged he declined. Owens also suggested symbolism in the manner of Kirk’s killing, stating:

“We watched Charlie get shot in the throat—that feels a little bit symbolic. It feels like it—they wanted us to know that his voice was problematic. Again, I don’t know who they is.”

Shortly before agreeing to meet privately, Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s interview with Weiss on her YouTube channel, saying in her Dec. 11 episode:

“I’m hoping it’s the final stop of this PR campaign…I reject emotional manipulation.”

Owens also disputed claims that she financially benefited from spreading conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death, stating, “What are you talking about? I already had this business. I was already at the top of the chart.”

She concluded by addressing Erika’s request directly:

“So Erica would like me to stop lying, and I would like to honor that…I can only honor that if Erica is more explicit in terms of what I have lied about. What did I lie about?”

SEE MORE:

Candace Owens Says She’s ‘Terrified’ Of A Female Pilot While Defending Anti-DEI Bigotry

Candace Owens’ MAGA Meltdown Reveals Her Own Hypocrisy

Everything We Know About Candace Owens And Erika Kirk’s Meeting was originally published on newsone.com