Kevin Durant Embraces Skipping Showers & A Dusty Hairline, Social Media Accuses Him Of Mustiness

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

From LeBron James, to Carlos Boozer, to more recently Jaylen Brown, NBA players getting laughed at for their hairlines (or lack thereof) isn’t new.

Now, Kevin Durant is the latest target. He’s rarely seen with waves or even the crispiest of lineups, and he’s finally addressed his hair care.

On Fred VanVleet’s Boardroom podcast, Unguarded, he asked KD, his teammate, why he never brushes his hair, and the sharpshooter was honest.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“For what? Why get a cut? Why?” Durant responds. “Why lotion? I might lotion my hands if they’re a little dry.”

VanVleet even gets him to admit the one thing that motivates him to occasionally get a fresh cut is his friends.

“What makes me get a cut for real is when I’m in the room playing the game with my homies like, “yeah, we got the barber on the way.” If y’all getting a cut, I’ll go get one too. I ain’t calling myself,” Durant said.

Durant continues, “I used to care… then after a while I was like I’m way more relaxed when I’m just not giving a f-ck. So I stopped getting a cut, stopped lotioning.”

KD choosing to be ashy or not picking up a pair of clippers is controversial, but the benefit of the doubt went out the window when he admitted he doesn’t shower daily.

“I shower,” he confirms. “But I might go a day without— two days sometimes— without hopping in that water. And wait till I get to the gym… If I’m just sitting in the house, I might just wanna go musty for a day or two.”

He jokes that wanting to “just like to feel close to the trenches like that” influences his hygiene habits.

Social media loves to rag on anything NBA players do on and off the court, and KD finally addressing his infrequent haircuts and missed shower days was enough to set the trolls off.

See social media reactions below.