Kevin Durant Admits He Goes Days Without Showering and Skips Lotion

In today’s NBA, style has become almost as visible as the game itself. From designer tunnel fits to carefully curated social media looks, many players treat game days as an opportunity to build their brand. Hallways inside arenas now double as runways, with cameras capturing every outfit, accessory, and hairstyle. But Kevin Durant has made it clear he’s never been interested in playing that role.

The former MVP and Finals champion recently sparked conversation after opening up about his personal habits on the Unguarded podcast with teammate Fred VanVleet. While other stars obsess over grooming and presentation, Durant said he simply doesn’t see the point.

“Why get cut? Why? Why? Why lotion my—why lotion?” Durant said during the conversation. “I don’t lotion my body like that. I might lotion my hands if they a little dry, but I don’t.”

Durant’s comments stood out in a league where appearance is often part of the performance. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Steph Curry are known for their intentional fashion choices, but Durant has always marched to his own beat. Hoodies, jeans, and Chuck Taylors are more his speed, and he’s never hidden the fact that he doesn’t care what people think about his hair or style.

VanVleet pointed out that he’s occasionally seen Durant with a fresh haircut and asked what motivates those moments. Durant explained that he doesn’t actively seek out barbers or schedule appointments. Instead, haircuts happen almost by accident.

“What make me get a cut, for real, is when I’m in my room playing the game and my homies like, ‘Yeah, we got the barber on the way,’” Durant said. “Like, ‘All right, f—k it. If y’all getting a cut, I go get one, too.’ I ain’t calling them myself.”

Durant added that outside of those situations, he can go weeks without getting his hair trimmed. For him, grooming just isn’t a priority, especially if it takes energy away from what he actually cares about.

That mindset extends beyond haircuts. In one of the more surprising moments of the podcast, Durant admitted he doesn’t always shower every day, which clearly caught VanVleet off guard.

“I really used to care at some point about like, ‘Man, I need to get a cut this week,’” Durant said. “Then after a while, I was like, I’m way more relaxed when I’m just not giving a f—k. So I just start getting cut, stop lotioning. I stop taking showers.”

VanVleet immediately pushed back, prompting Durant to clarify what he meant.

“I shower, but I might go a day without, two days,” Durant explained. “I might go two days sometimes without, I mean, hopping in that water. No, no, no. I’m not saying after I work out — I’m not saying after I work out, I take a shower. I’m just saying not two days without, if I’m sitting in the house.”

Durant also shared that earlier in his career, he cared more about keeping up appearances. Over time, he realized that worrying about grooming and presentation only added unnecessary stress.

For Durant, basketball has always come first. He lives and breathes the game, and everything else feels secondary. Whether it’s skipping lotion, avoiding barbers, or not showering daily while at home, his honesty has only reinforced what fans already know: Kevin Durant is unapologetically himself, and he couldn’t care less about fitting the NBA’s polished image.

