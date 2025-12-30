Alabama Barker’s Dad Travis Buy’s Her Lingerie for Christmas

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Alabama's TikTok video showcasing her gifts, including lingerie from her dad, went viral.

Supporters defend the gift as Alabama is an adult, while critics call it inappropriate.

The haul also included luxury items from the Kardashian-Jenner family, highlighting the family's wealth.

Alabama Barker’s Christmas haul quickly became one of the most talked-about holiday moments online, not because of its price tag alone, but because of what was inside. The 20-year-old shared a nearly nine-minute TikTok breaking down her gifts, including a large amount of luxury lingerie that she said came from her dad, Travis Barker. The video racked up millions of views and triggered intense discussion across social media.

In the clip, Alabama casually explained that her dad “went a little crazy” shopping at Agent Provocateur, a high-end lingerie brand. She added that Kourtney Kardashian, her stepmom, helped select many of the items alongside store staff who already knew her personal style. Alabama then showed several corsets, bras, slips, and sheer robes, describing them as beautiful and comfortable rather than provocative.

The reaction online was immediate and divided. Some viewers felt uncomfortable with a father buying lingerie for his daughter, regardless of age or wealth, calling it inappropriate. Others defended the gift, pointing out that Alabama is an adult, comes from a fashion-forward family, and openly shares her style choices online. Supporters also noted that the purchases were framed as collaborative and guided by women in her life.

Before getting into the controversial items, Alabama made it clear she was grateful. She opened the video thanking her family and followers, saying she felt “beyond blessed.” The haul began with shoes and accessories, including fuzzy Hermès slides from Kris Jenner, animal-print Ugg slippers, and multiple pairs of Rene Caovilla heels from her dad. She joked that Travis went just as wild buying shoes as he did elsewhere.

Beyond lingerie and footwear, the gifts kept coming. Alabama showed off custom baggies, several Chanel purses, Dior graphic shirts, a pink iMac, an iPad, Chrome Hearts accessories, and diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. She also highlighted gifts from siblings and extended family, including an “A” initial necklace from her brother Landon.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also played a major role. Kylie Jenner gifted a vintage Chanel vanity case and helped choose a bubblegum-pink Hermès Birkin, while Kendall Jenner selected a Balenciaga bag. Alabama called the Birkin her “new baby,” praising Kylie’s taste and attention to detail.

While the luxury gifts impressed many, the lingerie remains the centerpiece of the debate. For some, it crossed a personal line. For others, it reflected a wealthy, unconventional family dynamic that doesn’t follow traditional norms. Regardless of opinion, Alabama’s haul has clearly struck a nerve, highlighting how quickly holiday content can turn into a larger conversation about boundaries, adulthood, and life in the public eye.

Alabama Barker’s Dad Travis Buy’s Her Lingerie for Christmas was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com