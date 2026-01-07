20 Iconic Rap & Hip-Hop Albums Turning 30 in 2026

Source: Getty / Getty

1996 was a pivotal year for rap. Hip-hop had already cemented itself in culture, shifting the sound within regions, be it East Coast, West Coast, or Southern rap. The genre was experimental with its sound, adding unique layers of soul blends, funk and deep and harsh storytelling. And from any region, hip-hop was everywhere and its influence was undeniable.

There was a number of influential albums that dropped in ’96 that are a perfect storm on lyricism, talent and the evolution of rap. With several artists cemented as icons introducing themselves, or underground artists on their way to make their mark— thirty years later their albums have stood the test of time and are stamped as essential staples in the hip-hop world.

As we get comfortable in the New Year 2026, we recognize essential rap and hip-hop albums turning 30 this year that defined the genre.