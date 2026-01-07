Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Dar Yaskil / Getty

Over the weekend, a video of TraxNYC (Maksud Agadjani) getting into a physical altercation with another jeweler went viral. While most of the world was more concerned about Cheeto Jesus possibly leading America into World War III, others were fixated on the drama unfolding in the diamond district of New York City.

Now it seems like TraxNYC is out looking for more blood as he put Tekashi 6ix9ine on notice that he’d love to square up against the rainbow-haired rapper for reasons unknown. During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, TraxNYC was put on a phone call with the most famous and unapologetic snitch in Hip-Hop history and immediately began berating him with threats saying, “I need to fight you, motherf*cker, bro!”

Tekashi responded to the request asking, “You wanna fight me?” to which Trax said, “Yeah, when you get out your cell, b*tch!”

Love News? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While we don’t know what the issue is between Trax and Tekashi, the famous jeweler does seem to have some kind of history with the rapper as he asked him, “You remember me, right?” before challenging him to a fair one. Chances are Tekashi got some ice from him and never paid him for the jewelry, but that’s just an educated guess at this point.

The wild response to Tekashi comes days after Trax was seen on security footage approaching another jeweler for selling $22,000 worth of Fugazi ice using Trax’s name and recognition, only to get spit on and manhandled by said jeweler’s security team. Claiming that they attempted to murder him by choking him out with his own gold chain (what a way to go for a famous jeweler), you can bet your bottom dollar TraxNYC will be suing the hell out of the other party in the near future.

What do you think about TraxNYC wanting the smoke with Tekashi 6ix9ine? Do you think he could take him in a one-on-one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com