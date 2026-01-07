Columbus Police Seek Help After Dentist & Wife Found Shot Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A week after a young Columbus couple was found shot to death inside their home, investigators say the case remains unsolved and are now asking the public to help identify a person seen near the scene during the early morning hours.

Spencer Tepe (37) and his wife Monique Tepe (39) were discovered dead December 30th inside their Weinland Park residence. Their two children (4 and 1) were also inside the home at the time and were not physically injured, according to police.

Columbus police say the killings happened upstairs sometime between 2 and 5AM. Investigators have not reported any signs of forced entry nor was a firearm recovered from the scene.

On Monday, police released surveillance footage showing a person of interest walking through a nearby alley during the timeframe of the shootings. The individual appears to be wearing light-colored pants and a dark hoodie pulled over their head, moving with their face angled downward along a snow-covered path.

Investigators declined to explain why the individual is being labeled a person of interest.

The Tepes lived in Weinland Park, a neighborhood north of downtown Columbus that has seen rapid redevelopment over the years. Authorities have shared few details beyond the video, offering no information on a possible motive, how the shooter gained access to the home, or whether the couple was specifically targeted.

The deaths came to light after Spencer Tepe failed to show up at his dental practice. Concerned coworkers contacted friends, one of whom went to the house and called 911 after discovering the scene.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed both deaths were caused by gunshot wounds. Final autopsy results are still pending.

The couple’s children and dog are now staying with family members, according to a relative.

Police say they continue to follow up on tips and urge anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information about the case to come forward as the investigation continues.





