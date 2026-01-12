PA man accused of stealing more than 100 skeletons from cemeteries

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Pennsylvania man has accused of stealing more than 100 skeletons from cemeteries. Jonathan Gerlach, a 34-year-old man from Ephrata, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for allegedy stolen over 100 skeletons from cemeteries in Delaware County, Philadelphia, and Luzerne County. The case has shocked the community and drawn national attention.

The thefts, which occurred between November 2025 and January 2026, targeted mausoleums and underground vaults at the historic Mount Moriah Cemetery, one of the largest abandoned burial grounds in the United States. Police surveillance at the cemetery led to Gerlach’s arrest on January 6, 2026. He was caught carrying a crowbar and a burlap bag containing human remains, including mummified children and skulls.

A subsequent search of Gerlach’s home and storage unit revealed a gruesome collection of over 100 skeletons, mummified body parts, and other remains. Some of the skeletons were hundreds of years old, and investigators also found jewelry and other items believed to be stolen from graves.

Gerlach faces a staggering list of charges, including 100 counts each of abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property, as well as multiple counts of burglary, trespassing, and desecration of public monuments. He is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

The Market for Human Remains

Gerlach was reportedly active in online groups dedicated to the trade of human remains, where items can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. While the sale of human bones is not illegal in Pennsylvania, grave robbery and the trafficking of stolen remains are serious crimes.

The discovery has left families and the community reeling. Some of the stolen remains included infants and children, adding to the horror of the situation. Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse described the scene as “a horror movie come to life” and expressed sympathy for the families affected.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the remains and return them to their rightful resting places.

