Teyana Taylor Reveals She’s Still Friends With Kanye West & Refuses To “Abandon Him”

Teyana Taylor is on top of the proverbial entertainment world as she makes her rounds for winning the Golden Globe for her supporting role in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another.

With that newfound attention comes a slew of new interviews, and she even got asked about her relationship with Kanye West in her Vanity Fair cover story.

Surprisingly, she admits she hasn’t completely cut off West despite his problematic behavior over recent years, which includes several antisemitic rants.

“I don’t have to agree with everything that he do or say, but I’m not going to, like, abandon him and be like, ‘Yeah, eff that motherf-cker,’” she told the publication. “My brothers do s–t that I don’t agree with … I don’t get into none of that.”

The singer added that she’s pretty direct with Ye, which has helped their relationship stay strong and makes it easier for him to bounce ideas off her.

“If you want a real answer, you ask me,” she added. “So if he asks me something, he knows he’s gonna get a real answer. I do my s–t behind the scenes and do what I need to do to help.”

Taylor didn’t get lost to Ye in the divorce either; she’s also pretty close with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom she co-stars on Hulu’s All’s Fair, where they play attorneys at a women-led law firm.

She and Ye go way back, all the way back to 2012, when he first signed her to GOOD Music. She’d then really pop off when she starred as the sultry lead in his “Fade” music video off 2016’s The Life Of Pablo.

In 2018, her K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy) album came out, which was part of Ye’s Wyoming sessions, where he had a hand in releasing several seven-track albums over the course of a few weeks.

The album was received well, but Taylor wasn’t satisfied with the chaotic nature of creating with Ye’s perfectionism, which led to delayed release dates and disagreements over production.

She exited the label around 2021, but not before she feigned retirement on Instagram Live, claiming she felt underappreciated and that she’d been incessantly asking Def Jam to release her from her contract.

“Yes, I am gonna feel underappreciated if I’m putting in 110 percent and they’re reciprocating 10 percent of that. I constantly feel alone, I constantly feel unappreciated, I constantly feel failed because there’s literally no push.”

