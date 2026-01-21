Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 21, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In this edition of “What We Need to Know,” we are looking at stories that celebrate our history, protect our finances, and reconnect our spirits. From the political landscape to heartwarming family stories, ensuring we start our day informed and aware. Let’s dive into the key updates you need to know. ✕ President Trump’s Anniversary and Accomplishments On the first anniversary of his return to the White House, President Trump made a rare appearance in the press briefing room. Armed with a book detailing his administration’s accomplishments, he spoke for over 90 minutes. Key highlights included a series of record-breaking executive orders and significant shifts in immigration policy. The President noted a nationwide crackdown that has resulted in more than 500,000 deportations. His first year back in office has been marked by an aggressive governing agenda and widespread changes within the White House.

Nationwide Free America Walkout In response to the administration’s policies, people across the nation participated in a “Free America” walkout. Held on the anniversary of President Trump’s second inauguration, students and workers left their schools and jobs to protest. The demonstrations, organized by groups including the Women’s March, took aim at ICE raids, the deployment of the National Guard, and policies affecting transgender rights. Organizers framed the walkout as a powerful act of resistance, with significant protests taking place in major cities like Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn, New York.

Verizon’s Outage and Compensation On the business front, Verizon has announced it will issue a $20 credit to customers following a massive nationwide service outage. The disruption left many users without service, and the company issued an apology for the inconvenience. According to Verizon, affected customers will receive a text message notification when the credit is applied to their accounts. While the company has not yet shared the cause of the outage, which generated approximately 1.5 million reports, it confirmed that service was fully restored late Wednesday.