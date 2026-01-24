Bitter Lemons For Nicki? Judge Blocks DOJ Charges Against Don After Minaj’s Homophobic Church Rant Goes Viral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The intersection of celebrity feuds, federal law, and the First Amendment is currently centered on one man: Don Lemon. The former CNN anchor, now an independent journalist, finds himself at the heart of a high-stakes legal battle and a viral war of words with rap icon-turned-MAGA darling Nicki Minaj. The drama stems from Lemon’s coverage of a January 2026 anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, which has now escalated into a standoff with the Department of Justice.

According to CBS News, a Minnesota federal magistrate judge, Douglas Micko, recently refused to sign a criminal complaint that would have officially charged Don Lemon in connection with the protest. The decision has reportedly surprised Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been on the ground in Minnesota as the Justice Department attempts to crack down on the civil unrest following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer earlier this month.

While the legal battle plays out in court, a separate firestorm is raging on social media. As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki Minaj, who has increasingly aligned herself with conservative talking heads, took to X to call for Lemon’s arrest, using a series of homophobic slurs and calling him a “thug.”

“I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!” Minaj posted to her followers.

In an exclusive interview with Scripps News, Lemon had a couple of reads for Mrs. Petty. In his response, he labeled Minaj a “homophobe” and a “racist” against her own community. He suggested that the rapper is “out of her depth” and does not understand the basic tenets of journalism or the First Amendment.

“So I said, why do African Americans support her, why do gay people support her, members of the LGBTQ community support her? You shouldn’t because she’s a homophobe and she’s a racist. She’s racist, I believe, against Black Americans,” Lemon stated.

A Federal Judge Refuses To See Probable Cause In Don Lemon’s Case

Despite the public outcry from Minaj and prominent conservatives, Judge Micko remained skeptical of the government’s case. While three protesters, including civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong and school board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, were arrested and charged with conspiring to interfere with religious rights, the judge crossed the second charge of “physical obstruction” off their warrants, citing a lack of probable cause.

For Don Lemon, the judge’s refusal to sign his arrest warrant is a temporary victory for press freedom. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, released a statement emphasizing that Lemon was simply doing the same job he had done for 30 years.

“The magistrate’s actions confirm the nature of Don’s First Amendment protected work this weekend in Minnesota as a reporter,” Lowell stated CBS News. While the magistrate judge’s decision is a blow to ICE supporters, the Justice Department is reportedly looking for alternative ways to bring charges against the journalist. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has argued that being a member of the press is not a “badge or a shield” that protects an individual from criminal consequences if they are part of a conspiracy to disrupt a religious service. Lemon himself remains defiant, telling Scripps News that he believes the DOJ will “try to fit or retrofit something” just to silence him. “I was not a protester. If you look at all the evidence, I’m not a protester,” Lemon insisted. As the Trump administration continues to push for control in the Twin Cities, Don Lemon has become the face of a larger debate over where reporting ends and activism begins.

