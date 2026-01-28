Listen Live
Ohio State football 2026 football schedule is released, 7 home games

Published on January 28, 2026

The buckeyes are scheduled to play seven home games next fall.

Big Ten play kicks off with a home game against Illinois on Sept. 26. 

Ohio State will have just one bye week during the 2026 season.

Nine of Ohio State’s 12 regular season opponents either played in the CFP or a bowl game this season and seven of them had nine or more wins in 2025.

Start times for the games have not been announced.

Current image: The Ohio State University The Shoe Buckeyes
  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State
  • Sept. 26 – Illinois
  • Oct. 3 – at Iowa
  • Oct. 10 – Maryland
  • Oct. 17 – at Indiana
  • Oct. 24 – Bye week
  • Oct. 31 – at USC
  • Nov. 7 – Oregon
  • Nov. 14 – Northwestern
  • Nov. 21 – at Nebraska
  • Nov. 28 – Michigan

Ohio State releases 2026 football schedule was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

