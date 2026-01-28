LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The buckeyes are scheduled to play seven home games next fall.

Big Ten play kicks off with a home game against Illinois on Sept. 26.

Ohio State will have just one bye week during the 2026 season.

Nine of Ohio State’s 12 regular season opponents either played in the CFP or a bowl game this season and seven of them had nine or more wins in 2025.

Start times for the games have not been announced.

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

Sept. 26 – Illinois

Oct. 3 – at Iowa

Oct. 10 – Maryland

Oct. 17 – at Indiana

Oct. 24 – Bye week

Oct. 31 – at USC

Nov. 7 – Oregon

Nov. 14 – Northwestern

Nov. 21 – at Nebraska

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Ohio State releases 2026 football schedule was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com