Meek Mill Opens Up About Not Letting Drake Drama End His Career

Meek refused to accept the narrative that his career was finished, despite facing intense public scrutiny.

Meek used criticism as motivation to prove doubters wrong and focus on his long-term goals.

Meek's journey demonstrates that success is not about avoiding hardship, but about surviving and thriving through it.

Meek Mill is looking back on a period when many people believed his career was finished — and he’s making it clear that he never accepted that narrative. During a recent appearance on the Desires Podcast, the Philadelphia rapper opened up about the challenges he faced at the height of his public controversies and how he stayed focused despite constant criticism.

According to Meek, there was a point when it felt like the world was waiting for him to fail. After the release of his second album, his highly publicized feud with Drake, and his breakup with Nicki Minaj, online chatter painted a picture that his time in hip-hop was coming to an end. Add to that his legal troubles and time behind bars, and the pressure became even heavier.

But instead of folding, Meek said he leaned into proving people wrong. He explained that the idea of being written off never sat well with him, especially considering how long he had been grinding before mainstream success. While some critics only knew him during the peak of his fame, Meek emphasized that his journey started years earlier — long before the spotlight.

The rapper admitted that the doubt didn’t only come from outsiders. He also battled internal fears about longevity and survival in the music industry. Growing up in poverty, he said, already put him at a disadvantage. When the Drake feud exploded in 2015, the situation intensified. Social media quickly turned the beef into entertainment, and Meek recalled seeing negative reactions flood his comment sections.

The rivalry with Drake became one of the most talked-about hip-hop moments of that summer. Diss tracks, online debates, and viral memes dominated timelines for months. At the same time, Meek was navigating a very public relationship with Nicki Minaj. The two began dating in early 2015 and eventually split in 2017, with their breakup unfolding under constant media attention.

Meek said being labeled the underdog during these moments actually fueled his determination. Rather than feeling defeated, he became more focused on building his legacy and staying consistent with his work. He viewed the criticism as part of a much larger journey — one that didn’t start with fame and wouldn’t end because of controversy.

Today, Meek sees those years as a test of endurance. Instead of allowing public opinion to define him, he used the setbacks as motivation to keep moving forward. His message is simple: success isn’t about avoiding hardship, but about surviving it.

By sharing his story now, Meek hopes others can see that setbacks don’t have to be the final chapter. For him, the pressure only strengthened his resolve — and reminded him why he started in the first place.

