Buzzbee Family

FISHERS, Ind.–The Fishers Police Department announced on Sunday that they have strong evidence to believe that 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee has died. They also announced that a 39-year-old Ohio man named Tyler Thomas has been arrested.

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart said Buzbee was first reported missing on January 6.

“Her parents reported that she had left overnight. Our officers and our detectives diligently began using our resources to try and find her,” said Gebhart.

Gebhart says they used technology to identify Thomas as the suspect. They believe Thomas met Hailey while they were online gaming.

“The investigation confirmed Hailey to be at the Thomas home in Columbus and a short-term rental in Hocking County (Ohio). The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants for the short-term rental property and coordinated the use of aerial drones, canines, and physical search techniques to try and find Hailey. Investigators from all agencies involved continue to search for Hailey,” said Gebhart.

Thomas is not facing charges for Hailey’s murder at this time, but he is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor – create/produce material (Level 2 felony) as well as one count of tampering with evidence – alter/destroy/conceal/remove record (Level 3 felony).

FBI Special Agent in Charge at the Indianapolis Office Tim O’Malley reiterated that the investigation is not over.

“The FBI is committed to pursuing justice and holding those accountable for what they did. The one ask I have for everyone is to be patient as the investigation continues and the search for Hailey continues,” O’Malley said.

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody was originally published on wibc.com