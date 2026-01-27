Meet Your 2026 Future History Maker: Gregory L. Hall

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Here at Radio-One Cleveland, we proudly support our Future History Makers.

Today, we salute Gregory L. Hall, a Cleveland-based physician and national leader in African American health.

Dr. Hall founded Sequence Multivitamins, the first supplement scientifically formulated for African Americans. His work addresses long-standing gaps in nutrition and precision medicine.

He previously served as a governor-appointed member of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. Dr. Hall chaired the commission for many years and helped guide statewide health policy.

Dr. Hall now serves as board president of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. In that role, he continues shaping public health initiatives that impact local communities.

He also authored Better Black Health: A Comprehensive Guide in the Age of Precision Medicine. The book stands as the first of its kind for the Black community and continues earning strong reviews.

Dr. Hall also founded and leads the National Institute for African American Health. The organization mentors future Black physicians and advocates for improved health outcomes nationwide.

At University Hospitals, Dr. Hall serves as medical director of the Cutler Center for Men. The program delivers multidisciplinary care focused on improving men’s health.

Future History Makers honors Dr. Gregory L. Hall for leadership, innovation, and service. He exemplifies the qualities of a Future History Maker.

