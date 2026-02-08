Mike Tyson Catches Heat For Praising Trump As A “Genuine, Real Person”

Source:

Donald Trump is dealing with the fallout of his most recent out-of-pocket and racist move yet after sharing a video that depicted the Obamas as apes.

Even his most faithful Republicans are calling for him to apologize—including Senator Tim Scott—but one person who’s doubling down on their MAGA allegiance is Mike Tyson.

The heavyweight champ was on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox when Trump came up.

First, Watters brought up Tyson’s boxing in Atlantic City, referring to the time Trump paid him $11 million to come fight Michael Spinks in 1988, which he says he was “grateful” for.

“That was just a great idea when he decided to have me fight in Atlantic City … I just didn’t like Atlantic City back then. I just wasn’t an Atlantic City person, and he made me an Atlantic City person … I even moved there one time. I lived there for a few years.”

Then, without being asked, he proceeded to glaze the president, claiming he can only speak to his personal relationship with him, which has been glowing.

“We’ve never seen any President like this before … My whole experience with President Trump is that he’s just a genuine, real person. If he got your back, he’s with you 100% … That’s why I’m for him 100%.”

It’s unclear if Tyson is aware of the Obama-Ape controversy, but his comments have sparked criticism. Trump and Tyson’s relationship dates back decades, and they’ve remained pretty tight. Tyson was spotted at his second inauguration, and just weeks ago, was at the White House for a screening of the First Lady’s Melania documentary.

His appearance on Watters’ was politically related before Trump was mentioned because he was there to promote a Super Bowl ad for Realfood.Gov to promote the Make America Healthy Again movement.

See how social media is reacting to Tyson’s steadfast support for Trump below.