Patriots’ Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

NFL players mean business on Super Bowl Sunday, so most of the players for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots came dressed in tailored suits or some elevated streetwear with iced-out chains.

But the Patriots’ Mack Hollins decided to break the mold and walked through the tunnel to literally show just how hungry he is to win the game.

The wide receiver strolled in barefoot, wearing a full burgundy prison uniform with the inmate number reading P-131311. He also had handcuffs wrapped around his ankles, and his wrists were chained too. He paired it with a mask covering the lower half of his face, bearing a striking resemblance to Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs.

In his hands was his coach, Mike Vrabel’s, Jesuit High School jersey in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The team’s name was the Warriors and is a callback to the AFC Championship game when he paid homage to the movie The Warriors as he yelled, “Warriors, come out to play.”

Hollins later ditched the prison garb and put on his Vrabel jersey to go participate in some pregame warmups.

While the outfit is an interesting and surprising choice for football’s biggest stage, the barefoot thing is something he’s been doing for years, even in the frigid weather in Boston and Buffalo.

He told Boston.com that he got the idea after working with trainers from Australia called the Melbourne Muscular Therapy. He, too, was initially skeptical but came around to the idea.

“But that was their philosophy, is being barefoot and kind of getting back to your original ways of movement. That grew into me training barefoot all the time for about two years, three years. And then probably in the last two or three years I kind of went to the, ‘What’s the point?’ One less thing to pack, now the bag’s under 50 pounds. Like, I’m saving money. It really comes all together.”

His other crazy outfits include random animals, Fred Flintstone, and a mad scientist. But see how social media is reacting to the Super Bowl jail outfit below.