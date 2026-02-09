Chris Brown Seemingly Shades Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Perfomance, Social Media Tells Him To Read The Room

Getty Images / Chris Brown / Bad Bunny

Chris Brown doesn’t know how to read a room.

The El Benito Bowl, aka Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Halftime Performance, lived up to the hype, but that didn’t stop Christopher Maurice Brown from seemingly hating.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez, had the world rocking, performing a medley of hits while paying homage to his Puerto Rican culture at the same time.

The performance, which was honestly one of the best produced Apple Music Halftime performances, also featured celebrity guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who both performed, as well as Cardi B, actor Pedro Pascal, and Karol G, who popped up during the house party segment of the Benito Bowl.

Despite the rumors spun up by the MAGA snowflakes claiming he was going to wear a dress and cause a division, Bad Bunny used his record-shattering performance to spread love and call for unity, and he got plenty of praise from people like Doechii, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Bad Bunny WOW ! Fucking, WOW. History.”

Donald Trump & His MAGA Cronies Hated On Bad Bunny

While there was plenty of love and praise, our lame president, Donald Trump, led the chorus of hate on Bad Bunny, who is an American citizen’s performance, which also resulted in a MAGA-adjacent halftime show performance headlined by Kid Rock.

Hilariously proving that he wasn’t watching Kid Rock struggle to perform his hits, Donald Trump took to his lame platform to call Bad Bunny’s performance “disgusting,” adding, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Bruh.

The hate train didn’t stop there. Chris Brown also decided to chime in and, at the same time, look like someone hating on the outside of a club he can’t even get in.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, which is already proof he was saying something he didn’t want to stand ten toes down on, the singer whose fans love to remind us he did a flip to March Madness claimed that Apple Music Halftime’s show needs him.

“I THINK ITS SAFE TO SAY.. THEY NEED ME!” Brown wrote with a smirking emoji.

Social Media Didn’t Agree With Chris Brown

Unfortunately for Brown, social media didn’t feel that way at all.

“This happens when you tell your son (and the world), “Michael Jackson died,” so he could live.” Chris Brown isn’t the greatest performer in the world. His arrogance is fueled by his mom & his domestic abuse apologist fans who think he’s the 2nd coming of the actual greatest:” the user added a gif of Michael Jackson to hammer home the point in their post.

Another user wrote, “Chris Brown still hasn’t matured. Why are you hating on Bad Bunny? If you want the opportunity, Be a Man & reach out to Jay Z’s team. Have a convo with that with man, express your desire & that you feel you deserve that opportunity. Hating on another artist is not the move. Smh.”

Welp.

Chris Brown will always find a way to shoot himself in the foot.

You can see more reactions below.