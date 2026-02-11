49ers’ Keion White Breaks Silence After He Got Shot Following Alleged Lil Baby Argument

Source:

Following the Super Bowl wrapping up Sunday night, it was time to party, but the celebratory vibes ended quickly for San Francisco 49er Keion White.

The defensive lineman was in the Bay Area when he was shot in the ankle at a Super Bowl-related event and underwent surgery. The 49ers have released a statement, only saying they’re aware of the incident.

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” the team said in a statement. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

San Francisco police say they responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. Monday at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub at 1799 Mission St., a victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found, and they treated him until paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

Initial reports by the Athletic portrayed White as a bystander, but TMZ has since confirmed that the event was hosted by White, and the issue arose when Lil Baby’s crew was denied entry.

A witness tells the San Francisco Standard that once the entourage was left outside the party, White got into an argument with Lil Baby. When the witness went to find the manager for assistance, he heard four shots ring out. Police arrived shortly thereafter as partygoers scattered, save for some of the dancers.

“As I entered, I saw numerous scantily clad females picking up dollar bills that were strewn all over the floor,” the police report reads. “Some of the females were topless and appeared to have been adult entertainers.”

Cops say White was uncooperative with their investigation, but they were able to pull footage from surveillance cameras, find an abandoned cell phone, and a 9mm and .45 caliber casing.

White has since spoken out about the shooting.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf,” White wrote on Instagram. “I’ve undergone successful surgery. For those who know me, y’all know this won’t stop me from spreading peace and joy to the world. Full steam ahead. I’m in great spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season.”

