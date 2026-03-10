Cleveland Leader Ariel Cathcart Honored During Women’s History Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ariel Cathcart is the Founder and CEO of AC POWERS, LLC, a Cleveland-based government affairs and strategic advisory firm. Through her work, Cathcart partners with mayors, national organizations, and corporate leaders to advance public policy initiatives, economic development, and community impact projects across the country.

Known as a trusted advisor to civic and business leaders, Cathcart has built a reputation for helping cities connect to investment, innovation, and opportunity. Her firm works with partners nationwide to develop strategies that support long-term growth and stronger communities.

Before launching AC POWERS, Cathcart held national leadership roles supporting mayors and local governments. In those positions, she helped advance strategies focused on public safety, economic mobility, and sustainable economic growth.

While her work reaches across the country, Cathcart continues to play an active role in shaping Cleveland’s future. Her leadership reflects a broader mission to help cities thrive and ensure communities are positioned for lasting success.

During Women’s History Month, our Her-Story campaign recognizes women throughout Northeast Ohio who are making a lasting impact and helping pave the way for the next generation of leaders.

