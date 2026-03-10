Cleveland’s Sarah Johnson Honored During Women’s History Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sarah Johnson serves as the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Cleveland in the Office of Mayor Justin M. Bibb. In this role, she oversees the city’s marketing, communications, and media relations while advising the mayor on communications priorities and public engagement.

Johnson is an experienced marketing and communications professional whose career has spanned multiple sectors, including economic development, government, higher education, and healthcare.

She began her marketing and communications career with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, building a strong foundation in strategic communications and public engagement.

Her work has earned recognition from Crain’s Cleveland Business, including being named a Notable Leader in Communications in 2024 and one of the 20 Notable Marketing Executives of 2021. Johnson also received Northeast Ohio’s Distinguished Marketing and Sales Award in 2020.

During Women’s History Month, Radio-One Cleveland’s Her-Story campaign recognizes women across Northeast Ohio who are making a lasting impact and helping pave the way for the next generation of leaders.

