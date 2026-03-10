LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Diana Welch serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Bank Strategy and Business Ventures at KeyCorp. In this role, she leads the organization responsible for developing and executing key segment, product, and technology initiatives for Key’s Commercial Bank.

A seasoned banking and finance leader, Welch has spent the past 15 years serving as a trusted advisor, strategist, and operator, helping enable business growth across complex organizations.

Before stepping into her current position, Welch served as KeyBank’s Enterprise Digital Banking Chief Financial Officer. She has also held several roles with increasing responsibility in finance, strategy, and capital markets across Key and other financial institutions.

Beyond her professional work, Welch is also active in the community. She currently serves as a board member for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

A Cleveland native, Welch is an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati and currently resides in downtown Cleveland.

During Women’s History Month, Radio-One Cleveland’s Her-Story campaign recognizes women across Northeast Ohio who are making a lasting impact and helping pave the way for the next generation of leaders.

KeyBank Executive Diana Welch Honored During Women’s History Month was originally published on wzakcleveland.com