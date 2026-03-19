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Kendrick Perkins is heading to Cleveland to discuss his memoir, The Education of Kendrick Perkins.

The event takes place Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Library Parma-Snow Branch. Ahead of the visit, he joined Sam Sylk to talk about his life, career, and motivation.

During the conversation, Perkins explained why he wants to share his story. His upbringing remains a major reason behind that decision.

He lost his mother at five years old after a fatal shooting. His grandparents then raised him in Beaumont, Texas.

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As the discussion turned to basketball, he kept that same level of honesty. He pointed to one major regret from his playing days.

Perkins said he did not work hard enough during the offseason. That lack of discipline, he admits, changed the trajectory of his career.

“I got comfortable. I got complacent,” Perkins said.

That mindset, he believes, cost him years in the league and millions of dollars.

In the media world, he now operates with a different approach. Discipline and focus drive how he handles every opportunity.

“I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’m fully locked in,” he said.

Later, the conversation shifted to LeBron James and a possible return to Cleveland. Perkins called that scenario the perfect ending.

He pointed to the Cavaliers’ roster as a team capable of competing for a title. Cleveland, he added, remains one of the NBA’s most underrated cities.

A return like that, in his view, would become one of the league’s biggest storylines.

You can watch the full interview with Kendrick Perkins and Sam Sylk below.

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Kendrick Perkins Talks NBA Regret, LeBron Cleveland Return was originally published on wzakcleveland.com