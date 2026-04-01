Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill During ‘Moulin Rouge’ Broadway Performance

Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

Prayers are being sent up for Megan Thee Stallion right now after the rapper suddenly fell ill during her Moulin Rouge! The Musical performance, and was rushed to the hospital.

Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for Megan Thee Stallion confirmed to Page Six in a statement that the Houston native’s status.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated.

“We will share additional updates as more information becomes available,” the statement continued.

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Thee Stallion’s hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, also confirmed the concerning news writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital.”

Additionally, The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa got the Hotties worried when she also confirmed something was going on with Thee Stallion after the 31-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist was suddenly pulled from the performance.

“Came to see Meg The stallion on broadway and that was short lived,” she tweeted.

“The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage! I was excited BUT… They just stopped ‘moulin rouge’ mid show apologized to the audience and said ..’ stay inside and seated’ I asked security if we’re safe .. they told us ‘for now, we’ll update you if anything changes,'” Lorosa continued, before revealing that a Black male actor replaced her.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Historic Broadway Run Hits A Snag

Megan Thee Stallion made history earlier this week when she became the first Black woman to play Zidler in the Broadway production.

She celebrated the moment on Instagram while plugging her stint on the show, which runs until May 17.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Megan Thee Stallion. We will provide any updates as the situation is still ongoing.