Jane Barlow – PA Images / Brian Cox

During a recent interview with The Times of London, speaking on his directorial debut, Glenrothan, and boy did he keep it all the way real about Donald Trump and America as a country.

The Succession star isn’t one to bite his tongue. He famously called Johnny Depp “overrated,” prompting him to turn down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean. Cox also clowned Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in Napoleon, calling it “appalling.”

He also railed against actors who practice method acting, saying they are “fucking annoying.”

So, it should come as no surprise that he had plenty to say about Orange Mussolini and America’s relationship with women.

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The interviewer asked Cox how his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, and her family are doing, being that she is of German and Iranian descent, and the US and Israel are currently bombing Iran.

Cox said he might look “unsympathetic about Iran,” but he’s not; his frustration regarding Trump was very clear.

“Trump doesn’t give a sh*t about the people. He’s only interested in the oil. There’s just sheer fucking greed motivating him, nothing else,” Cox said. “The idea he’s liberating people is a nonsense. And it’s that greed that sort of permeates through society.”

Brian Cox Didn’t Have Anything Nice To Say About America

Regarding patriarchy in America, which he described as “insiduous,” he said, “I think it’s an economic thing. In America, they don’t like women.”

He continued, “They won’t let a woman be president, not in the foreseeable future. Look what happened to Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “The patriarchy is so invasive and so insidious, it’s hard to throw it off. I think the patriarchy is a fucking mess, and it’s the patriarchy that got us into the position that we’re in at the moment, and we don’t learn the lessons. I say, give it over to the women.”

We also can’t forget what happened to Kamala Harris.

We always appreciate Brian Cox keeping it funky.

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