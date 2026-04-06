Jason Lee: Building Empires, Asking Tough Questions, Still Seeking Love

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Lee built Hollywood Unlocked from zero followers to a multimillion-dollar Black-owned media brand.

His show features raw, unfiltered conversations with high-profile guests across entertainment and politics.

As a vice mayor, Lee brings his experiences into public service, facing challenges as a Black, openly gay official.

Source: The Jason Lee Show / The Jason Lee Show

There are people who report on the culture… and then there are people who move the culture. Jason Lee has somehow managed to do both while building a media empire, stepping into politics, launching a new show with BET, and yes, still trying to figure out this thing called love.

Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers caught up with Lee for Radio One. He was as unfiltered as ever, joking about the camera catching him off guard.

“I’m letting you know right now I look so crazy today because I did not know this was on camera.”

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That honesty is part of the formula that turned his platform Hollywood Unlocked from a startup hustle into a multimillion-dollar Black-owned media brand and positioned him as the marquee partner for BET’s new Creator Studio initiative, a dedicated space where culture-forward creators come to amplify their content with the power of the BET brand behind them. The Jason Lee Show will serve as the marquee series, airing wednesdays on BET.com and BET’s official YouTube channel.

From Zero Followers to BET

Lee’s journey didn’t start with corporate backing or a network deal. It started with grind.

“I started Hollywood Unlocked in 2015… I was making no money. I was thugging it out from zero followers to where I am now.”

That climb makes his new partnership with BET feel less like a deal and more like a full-circle moment. Years ago, he approached the network alongside Queen Latifah, hoping for a shot.

“They just thought I wasn’t ready… so I went and did the work.”

Now he returns not just with a show, but as part of a larger mission to open doors for other Black creators.

“The fact that they’re launching a creator studio to give other creators opportunities… why not?”

His new weekly series, The Jason Lee Show, launches April 8 and promises what Lee does best: raw conversations, big personalities, and the questions other interviewers are afraid to ask.

The Interviews Everybody Talks About

Lee has built a reputation for conversations that range from political figures like Kamala Harris to cultural powerhouses like Cardi B, proving his platform can move easily between politics, entertainment and everything in between.

But for Lee, the biggest surprise isn’t what happens on camera, it’s what happens before and after.

“What surprises me the most is how scared people are before they come on. But then when they leave, they’re like, ‘This is the best interview I ever had.'”

He says his philosophy is simple: nothing is off limits.

“One of the rules that we have at our show is we don’t let people tell us what we can’t ask. We want to ask the things that people want to know.”

And his guest wish list remains ambitious.

“Beyonce, if you out there… I’ve told Rihanna, she got to pull up.”

Lee says some of his most memorable conversations come from the personalities that bring big energy, including repeat guest Jennifer Lewis.

“Jennifer Lewis is always a fun time. I’ve had her on twice.”

But even Lee has moments where he becomes the fan. He laughed remembering his interaction with Jill Scott.

“One time I met Jill and I was such a fan… I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a big fan.'”

What happened next caught him off guard.

“She gave me her number. I texted her a few times, but I don’t think she knew I was gay.”

Eventually he had to clear things up.

“I think she thought I wasn’t interested in her because I wasn’t hitting on her… I was like, ‘Jill, I don’t think we on the same page.'”

Lee says his guest list reflects the wide net his show casts, pointing to conversations with everyone from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Don Lemon, and viral personalities like Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Amber Rose and Ray J.

“We interview everybody from the uttermost to the guttermost.”

Dating Exhaustion Is Real

Success may open doors professionally, but Lee admits it can complicate personal relationships.

“I do have dating exhaustion… I’m just tired with the games. I’m just too old, too grown, too busy… to be dealing with the games that people play these days.”

Still, he hasn’t closed the door completely.

“They can slide in my DM… I’m always open.”

But there are rules. Bring up his celebrity friends too quickly and the date may be over before dessert.

“If you bring up Cardi B or Rihanna… on the first date, we probably ain’t going to talk no more.”

Like many public figures, he admits it’s hard to tell who is genuine.

Trauma, Loss and the Drive to Win

Behind the headlines is a story shaped by loss, including the death of his brother, something he says fuels his ambition.

“I’ve taken all of my trials, tribulations… and turned it into things to drive my ambition.”

Lee describes his personality through what might be his most revealing metaphor, a battle between his present self and the kid he once was.

“Little Jason is that little badass kid who wants to burn the world down every day… Jason is driving the car… and then little Jason’s in his car seat… trying to grab the wheel.”

That inner fire, he says, just has better direction now.

“I’m still Jason. I’m just a more polished… Jason. I don’t just burn the world down and I know when to light the match.”

Vice Mayor Lee: Politics With Purpose

Away from media, Lee now serves as Vice Mayor of Stockton, bringing his lived experiences into public service.

“What can I do in my capacity as Jason Lee, the entrepreneur… the media person… the elected official… the philanthropist?”

His work has included violence prevention initiatives and community programs, along with partnerships with figures like Tyler Perry to support families and youth programs.

But Lee says being a Black, openly gay official in a smaller city comes with its own challenges.

“I’m Black and I’m gay and I’m unapologetic about everything that I say and do.”

And he makes it clear the title didn’t make him.

“This seat didn’t create Jason Lee. I created the seat.”

Source: The Jason Lee Show / The Jason Lee Show

No Political Ladder… For Now

Despite his growing influence, Lee says he’s not chasing higher office at the moment.

“This wasn’t a career shift for me. It was something that I felt needed to happen right now.”

Governor? Mayor? He isn’t planning that far ahead.

“I don’t have no card stacked to becoming the governor. Not right now.”

Pet Peeves, Sugar Cravings and Staying Human

Even with everything on his plate, Lee says he’s still working on himself. His biggest vice right now?

“I stopped eating sugar for a while, but now I’m just back to eating sugar.”

His biggest annoyance?

“I despise people who are late… and I don’t like people who don’t make an effort.”

Consider that fair warning to anyone planning to test those DMs.

Still Writing His Story

Whether he’s building platforms, challenging power structures, or navigating the complicated world of relationships, Lee seems comfortable living in multiple worlds at once.

Media boss. Politician. Cultural commentator. Survivor.

Or as he puts it best, life is simply:

“An experiment of faith over fear… and every day is just about taking one step forward.”

And if his track record says anything, Jason Lee isn’t just taking steps.

He’s building entire roads.

Catch the full convo in the video below

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Jason Lee: Building Empires, Asking Tough Questions, Still Seeking Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com